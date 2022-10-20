Moon Confessions part 1 - Interview with Bart Sibrel

Jim Crenshaw





In this episode, I go through the deathbed confession of a man who claims his father was tasked with policing the moon landing stage set back in 1968. I give you the background context, his own video and break down some inconsistencies in his claims and leave you, the viewer to make up your own mind.





This is part one of two parts since I was able to interview Bart Sibrel who uploaded the video and has been an active moon landing researcher for many years with TV, show, Movies, and books under his belt.





Back to the jury of you, the people.

Source: Observation Deck on Odysee





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xx8yFyeP9zwO/