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A worldwide event is about to unfold around the world that will bring the Deep State to its knees
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1313 views • November 03, 2021
Wish this were true. Already losing hope. Too many people injected here, contact tracing app (to become vax pass anytime soon) implemented in wet markets and supply chain can collapse anytime here. My prayers aren't heard. If you still believe in prayer, pray for me to endure till the very end... #HongKong
Remember the Deep State has robots ready for deployment at hospitals, Amazon delivery centers, etc.
Remember the Deep State has robots ready for deployment at hospitals, Amazon delivery centers, etc.
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