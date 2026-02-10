© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Howard Lutnick’s story keeps falling apart.
He denied having dinner at Epstein’s New York home in 2011. When confronted with information about a dinner there involving Woody Allen, he claimed he didn’t know what was being referenced.
He then admitted that records show a one-hour meeting with Epstein at 5:00 p.m., insisting it was not dinner.
After claiming he would never be in a room with Epstein again, Lutnick has now acknowledged an island lunch with him and a documented meeting with Epstein in New York.