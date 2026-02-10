Howard Lutnick’s story keeps falling apart.

He denied having dinner at Epstein’s New York home in 2011. When confronted with information about a dinner there involving Woody Allen, he claimed he didn’t know what was being referenced.

He then admitted that records show a one-hour meeting with Epstein at 5:00 p.m., insisting it was not dinner.

After claiming he would never be in a room with Epstein again, Lutnick has now acknowledged an island lunch with him and a documented meeting with Epstein in New York.