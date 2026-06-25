JOHN BAMBER: Is Your Body Responding to Frequencies You Can’t See? | ReAwaken Reunion Tulsa

Could sound frequencies be affecting your body more than you realize? At the ReAwaken America Reunion in Tulsa, we sat down with John Brammer from WAVwatch to talk about frequency, sound, sleep, pain, and the technology his family created to help support the body in a natural way. David and Stacy share their personal experience with WAVwatch — from gallbladder discomfort to major sleep improvements — and why this became one of the few products they felt confident recommending to the Flyover family.In this conversation, we discuss the science of frequency, the power of sound, testimonies from listeners, and how WAVwatch is helping people explore a drug-free approach to supporting wellness.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowClay ClarkWEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.comText FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn moreJohn BamberWEBSITE: www.wavwatch.com/FLYOVERPROMO CODE: FLYOVERJohn Bamber serves as the Head of Product Development for WAVWatch, a company focused on frequency-based wellness technology. With a background as a professional photographer for over two decades, John brings a creative and analytical approach to innovation and product design. He works alongside his family to advance the vision originally developed by his mother, inventor Linda, helping bring accessible health-focused technology to a wider audience. Since joining the company in 2023, John has played a key role in refining the WAVWatch device and expanding its capabilities across sleep, recovery, and overall wellness support. Passionate about natural health solutions, he is dedicated to helping people explore new ways to support their bodies beyond traditional approaches.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: