Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Secret Service ‘pulling out all the stops’: Former agent
channel image
NewsClips
3696 Subscribers
471 views
Published Tuesday

Former Secret Service special agent Chuck Marino explains why the Secret Service’s investigation into the cocaine left in the White House is taking so long. #foxnews

Keywords
white housecurrent eventssecret servicecocaine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket