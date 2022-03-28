Two Missiles Hit Lviv While Biden Is in the Region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/26/2022 Sky news: Two missiles hit the city of Lviv. Some say this is no coincidence that this attack on Lviv has taken place today while Joe Biden, the President of the United States is in the region. This is a message to President Biden, of course.