It's An Invasion, Not Immigration - Michael Yon - Former Special Forces now Global Correspondent
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
213 views • 5 months ago

Speaking at the Red Pill Expo from South America, Michael Yon describes the weaponized immigration of illegals as an invasion. Showing clips of Chinese nationals describing the route they take to reach the Darien Gap in Panama and then to the United States, Mayorkas visit to the Darien Gap, the real conditions illegals face during their trek compared to the Chinese nationals trip and a whole lot more.

If you want the unvarnished truth about the border crisis listen to this interview. As Michael says, It is an invasion, not immigration.

Keywords
border crisisillegal immigrationmedia propagandaborder invasiongovernment liespolitics and current eventsmayorkas
