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Swiss Police Threaten To Stop Enforcing Lockdown Measures - Hugo Talks
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260 views • August 10, 2021
Finally more police are gaining the fortitude and courage to do the right thing. I hope this sends the message to all police and military personnel, have been wondering how, in good conscience they can still do what they have been doing to general citizens fighting for freedom, and what seems to pretty much not touch the likes of BLM and ANIFTA!!!
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