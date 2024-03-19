Ben Bergquam: The Citizens of Chicago Abused by the Biden Regime

RealAmericasVoice | The Citizens of Chicago Abused by the Biden Regime. Chicago's Pastor David Lowery tells Steve Bannon and Law & Border Host Ben Bergquam that illegal immigrants are in the United States while veterans and homeless people in Chicago sleep under viaducts and go without food to eat.
"It's time for us to be one America," Lowery said. "No longer can we sit back and say I'm a white American [or] I'm a black American. We have to be Americans right now and stand up to the tyranny that we see that the Democratic Party is doing in our community."
