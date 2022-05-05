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The Best Herbs for Heart Health with Beth Hovis
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97 views • May 05, 2022
Hawthorn berry has been used traditionally and historically for thousands of years for heart health. Here is a list of other herbs that are well documented to support heart health as well.
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*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
LEARN MORE:
►WEB: http://www.trinityschool.org
►FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TrinitySchoo...
►PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/trinityscho...
►SUBSCRIBE to our Newsletter or our free Wellness Tips email list: https://tinyurl.com/4b8pu5vc
*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
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