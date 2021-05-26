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THE FERRYMEN - OUR OWN HEROES
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30 views • May 26, 2021
This is a video i upload for first time today! Enjoy watchin
I AM THE FIRE - I AM THE STORM
I AM THE CHOSEN ONE THAT YOU ADORE...
You are the fire - you are the storm
You are the chosen one that I adore
A thousand eyes - a thousand souls follows you
They walk with you - they trust in you
Don't you turn away
Stay sane in times of insanity
Why can't we all just be
Our own heroes
Life will fade
If you don't stand your ground
Don't you ever hide
Be our own heroes
You are the ocean - you are the hope
You are the chosen one who brings the light
A thousand eyes - a thousand souls follows you
They walk with you - they trust in you
Don't you turn away
Stay sane in times of insanity
Why can't we all just be
Our own heroes
Life will fade
If you don't stand your ground
Don't you ever…
I AM THE FIRE - I AM THE STORM
I AM THE CHOSEN ONE THAT YOU ADORE...
You are the fire - you are the storm
You are the chosen one that I adore
A thousand eyes - a thousand souls follows you
They walk with you - they trust in you
Don't you turn away
Stay sane in times of insanity
Why can't we all just be
Our own heroes
Life will fade
If you don't stand your ground
Don't you ever hide
Be our own heroes
You are the ocean - you are the hope
You are the chosen one who brings the light
A thousand eyes - a thousand souls follows you
They walk with you - they trust in you
Don't you turn away
Stay sane in times of insanity
Why can't we all just be
Our own heroes
Life will fade
If you don't stand your ground
Don't you ever…
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