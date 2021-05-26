BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE FERRYMEN - OUR OWN HEROES
DOROS SPARTAN
DOROS SPARTAN
5 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 26, 2021
This is a video i upload for first time today! Enjoy watchin
I AM THE FIRE - I AM THE STORM
I AM THE CHOSEN ONE THAT YOU ADORE...
You are the fire - you are the storm
You are the chosen one that I adore
A thousand eyes - a thousand souls follows you
They walk with you - they trust in you
Don't you turn away
Stay sane in times of insanity
Why can't we all just be
Our own heroes
Life will fade
If you don't stand your ground
Don't you ever hide
Be our own heroes
You are the ocean - you are the hope
You are the chosen one who brings the light
A thousand eyes - a thousand souls follows you
They walk with you - they trust in you
Don't you turn away
Stay sane in times of insanity
Why can't we all just be
Our own heroes
Life will fade
If you don't stand your ground
Don't you ever…
Keywords
musicworld orderone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
Camera Hacking Concerns Prompt Security Reviews as Governments Weigh Bans

Camera Hacking Concerns Prompt Security Reviews as Governments Weigh Bans

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family&#8217;s search for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family’s search for answers

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy