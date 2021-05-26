THE FERRYMEN - OUR OWN HEROES

This is a video i upload for first time today! Enjoy watchin

I AM THE FIRE - I AM THE STORM

I AM THE CHOSEN ONE THAT YOU ADORE...

You are the fire - you are the storm

You are the chosen one that I adore

A thousand eyes - a thousand souls follows you

They walk with you - they trust in you

Don't you turn away

Stay sane in times of insanity

Why can't we all just be

Our own heroes

Life will fade

If you don't stand your ground

Don't you ever hide

Be our own heroes

You are the ocean - you are the hope

You are the chosen one who brings the light

A thousand eyes - a thousand souls follows you

They walk with you - they trust in you

Don't you turn away

Stay sane in times of insanity

Why can't we all just be

Our own heroes

Life will fade

If you don't stand your ground

Don't you ever…