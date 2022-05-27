© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary Censors Film Exposing Marxism In Churches
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • May 27, 2022
Trevor Loudon, the principal researcher on the film Enemies Within: The Church, which exposes the Marxist infiltration of America’s leading Baptist and evangelical seminaries, discusses how the Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, near Memphis, Tennessee, refused to allow the film from being shown at the Cultural Engagement Summit, which he and the team behind the film paid to sponsor under the condition that they would being able to show it at the conference.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.