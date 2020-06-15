Qatsi (1983) Koyaanisqatsi - Life out of balance ~ Vida fora de equilíbrio by Godfrey Reggio (2020,6,15)

✈ Souza, Marcos Antonio☎ (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SPProfessor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Tráfego,Tecnologia,Motivação)Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor ImobiliárioBorn: Presidente Prudente-SP (City) 🌎October 12, 1960, Alvarez Machado 437 Street-------------- ✔💎Thanks for watching ! Have a nice day ✍Obrigado por assistir ! Tenha um excelente dia🎼♫♪🎺🎻 well done !Covid19 deaths had pre-existing condition ⚰️💉Hydroxychloroquine (Hidroxicloroquina) or Chloroquine (Cloroquina),Azithromycin (Azitromicina),Ivermectin (Ivermectina)The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is badThe leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and SecurityThe flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷Join, not stupid, There is still time ! ⏳🎓🎓🎓VIDEOS REMOVIDOS/REMOVED (youTube)Plataforma/Platform: bitchute 👀Plataforma/Platform: youTube 🔥Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon 🎲Aulas de Moto e Carro by Marcos Antonio de Souza 🚦Credencial DETRAN-SP 83.929Instrutor/Examinador/Diretor (Auto Escola)Instructor/Examiner/Director (Driving School)🎓🎓🎓Constitution of the United States (1787)ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789"We The People" ⚖️Amendment I (The First Amendment)Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances 👍I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use No copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes only📽️These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)Other Point view (Outro Ponto de vista)📚Agreement is not necessary, thinking for one´s self is------------ 🎯 ✒️🖋ღ📚❄️🔙Qatsi (1983) Koyaanisqatsi - Life out of balance ~ Vida fora de equilíbrio byGender: DocumentaryDirector: Godfrey ReggioWriters: Ron Fricke, Godfrey Reggio--A collection of expertly photographed phenomena with no conventional plot. The footage focuses on nature, humanity and the relationship between themThis experimental film looks at the world and more specifically the effect man has had on the landscape and the environment. Without narration, the film shows the world in a pristine condition and untouched: blue skies, beautiful landscapes and endless vistas. The man-made world is much less appealing. Essentially a montage using a variety of film techniques to provide a visually stunning montage of images. Written by garykmcd----------------------Qatsi (1988) Powaqqatsi - Life in transformation (Vida em transformação)Gender: DocumentaryDirector: Godfrey ReggioScript: Godfrey Reggio, Ken RichardsProducer: Godfrey Reggio, Mel Lawrence, Lawrence TaubMusic: Philip GlassAn exploration of technologically developing nations and the effect the transition to Western-style modernization has had on them--------------------Qatsi (2002) Naqoyqatsi - Life as war (Guerra como forma de vida)Gender: DocumentaryDirector and Writers: Godfrey ReggioIn this cinematic concert, mesmerizing images are plucked from everyday reality, then visually altered with state-of-the-art digital techniques. The result is a chronicle of the shift from a world organized by the principles of nature to one dominated by technology, the synthetic and the virtual. Extremes of intimacy and spectacle, tragedy and hope fuse in a tidal wave of visuals and music, giving rise to a unique, artistic experience that reflects the vision of a brave new globalized world. Written by Sujit R. Varma------------Qatsi = VidaKoyaanisqatsi (1983): Life out of balancePowaqqatsi (1988): Life in transformationNaqoyqatsi (2002): Life as war------------------