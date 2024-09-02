One of the Six dead hostages whom bodies were found by the Occupation army in Rafah last week

Al-Qassam Brigades:

Exchange deal.. Freedom and life..

Military pressure.. Death and failure..

A video of one of the Six dead hostages whom bodies were found by the Occupation army in Rafah earlier this week.

(Al-Qassam Brigades claimed in a video I posted yesterday, deaths were caused by IOF Airstrikes. Also, in the text added by Hamas spokesman below this link, found posted on a channel. Video link below if you missed it. Cynthia)

https://www.brighteon.com/be6f407f-a3f3-4f7b-a915-41ea32002ee9

Adding:

Hamas’ Military Spokesman, Abu Obayda:

- Netanyahu and the occupation army are the ones who bear full responsibility for the killing of prisoners after they deliberately disrupted any prisoner exchange deal for personal interests, in addition to their deliberate killing of dozens of them through direct air strikes.

- We tell everyone clearly that after the Nuseirat incident, new instructions were issued to the fighters tasked with guarding the prisoners regarding how to deal with them if the occupation army approaches their place of detention.

- Netanyahu's insistence on releasing the prisoners through military pressure instead of concluding a deal will mean their return to their families in coffins, and their families will have to choose between death or life.

Adding:

‼️Israeli media: Israeli Minister of Settlement Orit Strock called on the Israeli government to declare a state of war in occupied West Bank cities and settlements.

