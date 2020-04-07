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Amightywind Prophecy 53 - I Have Given You The Victory! with Prophecy 147 Salvation Prayer
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50 views • April 07, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu.
Prophecy 53 Excerpt:
"For I AM YAHUVEH and I change not.Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu.
:
"For I AM YAHUVEH and I change not.
I AM YAHUVEH, and I AM the same
—today, yesterday & forever.
And through MY SON YAHUSHUA’S Blood,
you come boldly before the Throne,
you tell ME boldly what it is you need.
I tell you this day,
I’ve given you the victory.
I tell you this day!
I tell you this day
that nothing that the enemy intended to do would I allow to be done.
I tell you,
I’ve given you the victory —though the fight for hours with the sword of MY SPIRIT in hand.
Once again, MY children,
you’ve seen the victory.
It was not an easy victory.
I never promised you it would be an easy victory.
When I tell you it'll be a victory, just remember that.
No one ever promised you it would be easy.
It is true that MY yoke is easy and MY burden is light,
but MY children there is a price to pay
for the Anointing I have placed on all of your lives.
So you eat this Passover feast—you eat it
and you do not “murmur murmur” or grumble
because instead you do it with a grateful heart
and remember what happened with the Children of Israel.
Remember the Children of Israel
that wandered for 40 years.
It would not have been so if they had not murmured, complained and grumbled,
but I made them walk around and around in, some would say, in circles.
I made them walk around and around and tested them again and again."
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
URGENT ABOUT PANDEMICS LIKE CONORAVIRUS. Please read and study Amightywind Prophecies 39, 52, 62, 69, 74, 84, 99, 106, 115 they all go in detail about the serious of this massive genocide that is coming. Over and over again, YAH Says it is that Pandemics like Conoravirus are manmade as YAH always warns HIS true holy prophets beforehand. Also here is a link to some of these Prophecy Excerpts of Prophecy 62, 84, 99, 115 https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html#fh5co-content
Also Amightywind Ministry has an entire webpage devoted to vital information about the Conoravirus Outbreak Pandemic
https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu.
Prophecy 53 Excerpt:
"For I AM YAHUVEH and I change not.Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu.
:
"For I AM YAHUVEH and I change not.
I AM YAHUVEH, and I AM the same
—today, yesterday & forever.
And through MY SON YAHUSHUA’S Blood,
you come boldly before the Throne,
you tell ME boldly what it is you need.
I tell you this day,
I’ve given you the victory.
I tell you this day!
I tell you this day
that nothing that the enemy intended to do would I allow to be done.
I tell you,
I’ve given you the victory —though the fight for hours with the sword of MY SPIRIT in hand.
Once again, MY children,
you’ve seen the victory.
It was not an easy victory.
I never promised you it would be an easy victory.
When I tell you it'll be a victory, just remember that.
No one ever promised you it would be easy.
It is true that MY yoke is easy and MY burden is light,
but MY children there is a price to pay
for the Anointing I have placed on all of your lives.
So you eat this Passover feast—you eat it
and you do not “murmur murmur” or grumble
because instead you do it with a grateful heart
and remember what happened with the Children of Israel.
Remember the Children of Israel
that wandered for 40 years.
It would not have been so if they had not murmured, complained and grumbled,
but I made them walk around and around in, some would say, in circles.
I made them walk around and around and tested them again and again."
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
URGENT ABOUT PANDEMICS LIKE CONORAVIRUS. Please read and study Amightywind Prophecies 39, 52, 62, 69, 74, 84, 99, 106, 115 they all go in detail about the serious of this massive genocide that is coming. Over and over again, YAH Says it is that Pandemics like Conoravirus are manmade as YAH always warns HIS true holy prophets beforehand. Also here is a link to some of these Prophecy Excerpts of Prophecy 62, 84, 99, 115 https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html#fh5co-content
Also Amightywind Ministry has an entire webpage devoted to vital information about the Conoravirus Outbreak Pandemic
https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
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