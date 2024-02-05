SIEGE OF PARIS BEGINS!
1283 views
•
Published a day ago
•
SIEGE OF PARIS BEGINS! - Every Road Blocked! - Farmers DEMAND An End To WEF Tyranny!
Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelborderbidenputindepopulationparisfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos