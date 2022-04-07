© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ask Dr. Jane - Biological Warfare and the Purpose Behind Pushing Multiple Shots
Follow
2
Share
Report
959 views • April 07, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Ask Dr. Jane segment answers questions on shedding, the switch to only mRNA vaccines, and the sheer number of shots being enforced on the world. Dr. Ruby revealed how Pfizer acknowledged the dangers of its gene editing injections, graphene and nano tech, and much more.
Go to My Pillow .com and use promocode STEW to save bigly on all high-quality, My Pillow merchandise: https://www.mypillow.com/
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v100757-ask-dr.-jane-biological-warfare-and-the-purpose-behind-pushing-multiple-sho.html
The Ask Dr. Jane segment answers questions on shedding, the switch to only mRNA vaccines, and the sheer number of shots being enforced on the world. Dr. Ruby revealed how Pfizer acknowledged the dangers of its gene editing injections, graphene and nano tech, and much more.
Go to My Pillow .com and use promocode STEW to save bigly on all high-quality, My Pillow merchandise: https://www.mypillow.com/
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v100757-ask-dr.-jane-biological-warfare-and-the-purpose-behind-pushing-multiple-sho.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.