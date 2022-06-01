The Chest Rig by Crossbreed Holsters

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Saddlery Smell
Stretchy Straps
Retention
Protection
Range Safety
Left Hand Carry and Presentation
AmbGun Springfield Armory Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/springfield
Links
Why You Should Carry and Present Left Handed
https://youtu.be/G15byqX8KYU
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Kings Saddlery
http://www.kingssaddlery.com/
Chapters
0:00 Smell
0:53 Stretchy Straps
1:13 Retention in the Rough
2:03 Founders Leather
2:49 Retention Adjustment
3:36 Blind Nuts
4:13 Hardware
5:09 Trigger Coverage
5:49 Mag Release Protection
6:56 Paddle Mag Release
9:04 Why Left Hand Carry
12:51 Public Range Safety
16:28 Bonus Footage