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PSYCHOPATH WARREN BUFFETT IS GETTING EVEN RICHER OFF GENOCIDE AND SABOTAGE!
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41 views • April 23, 2022
FAKE NEWS CHEERLEADS FOR WARREN BUFFETT AS A NICE, LITTLE OLD MAN FROM NEBRASKA THAT IS NOW A BILLIONAIRE JUST FROM STOCKPICKING.
THE REALITY IS HE'S ANOTHER GLOBALIST PSYCHOPATH FRONTMAN(LIKE SOROS)PROFITING OFF INDUSTRIAL SABOTAGE(CHEMTOOL ARSON FIRE HELPING CHINA)AND THE GATES ROCKEFELLER JAB GENOCIDE THAT WILL MAKE HIS KIDNEY DIALYSIS CORP., DAVITA, BILLIONS.
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I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.
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Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]
THE REALITY IS HE'S ANOTHER GLOBALIST PSYCHOPATH FRONTMAN(LIKE SOROS)PROFITING OFF INDUSTRIAL SABOTAGE(CHEMTOOL ARSON FIRE HELPING CHINA)AND THE GATES ROCKEFELLER JAB GENOCIDE THAT WILL MAKE HIS KIDNEY DIALYSIS CORP., DAVITA, BILLIONS.
_________________________
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL FREE REPUBLIC.
I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.
Followers,subscribers, likers:
Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]
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