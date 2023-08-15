America Under Siege

Communist Coup Continues

* The fourth criminal indictment against President Trump signals the time for normal politics being over.

* The deep state is in the final stages of their communist take-over of America.

* Red states must completely end all cooperation with the federal gubment.

* Our country is under attack.

* If we lose this fight, it will usher in totalitarian darkness.





The Stew Peters Show | 15 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v37z6x5-stew-peters-responds-to-4th-trump-indictment-time-to-cease-all-cooperation-.htm