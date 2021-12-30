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One Word That Can Change Your 2022 | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 29
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140 views • December 30, 2021
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, Rusty returns from an unsuccessful deer hunt and encourages our followers to choose one word to live by for 2022 and discusses the power of this. Resolutions and goals are great, but we often set them so large and challenging, they're unattainable. We encourage you to get involved, let your voice be heard and make 2022 the year we get our freedom back.
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Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab, Twitter and Gettr:
https://gab.com/puttfark https://twitter.com/puttfark https://gettr.com/user/puttfark
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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