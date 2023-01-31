The Real Reason Our Government Is So Desperate About Ukraine

The Ukrainian people are suffering. Much of that suffering can be attributed to Western nations doing everything they can to prolong the war. Russia should have been able to sweep in, clear out the corrupt government and Nazi influences, and been out of Ukraine before the end of 2022.





That's not an endorsement of Russia's actions. They shouldn't have invaded. But the U.S. should never have gotten so involved, either. It's a regional conflict. We haven't gotten this involved in a regional conflict since the first Gulf War. So what makes Ukraine so special? A Twitter thread might hold the answers.





I discussed it on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show and referenced this thread by Twitter user @WarClandestine: https://twitter.com/WarClandestine/status/1619886316371726341