TV STAR HOSPITALIZED BY VAX POISON INDUCED PANCREATITIS
ChestyP
ChestyP
54 followers
1
91 views • 14 hours ago

@therondellsheridan May 11, 2025 - Hospital update. It’s been a journey. I’ve lost over 30 pounds. Who needs ozempic when you can get pancreatitis?? Of the last 32 days I’ve spent 23 days in a hospital bed. I’ve been attached to atleast one IV each day. Some days as many as 3. I’ve had more than 7 days in a row of my blood being drawn twice a day. I’ve spent more time alone with my thoughts contemplating my own mortality than I would have liked. But perhaps the hardest thing I’ve experienced, is learning that I am loved on a scale so large that some mornings I am overwhelmed with imposter’s syndrome. With that said… thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For allowing me to exist in your hearts and minds and prayers.

https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/DJh-6ynhwKk/

###

Rondell Sheridan @RondellSheridan I started off as a Volunteer standing in the hot California sun ☀️ in full hazmat gear demonstrating to motorist how to self administer a Covid Test. Gradually I moved up to registering patients and then registering Vaccine patients. This was the start of a 14 month journey

5:38 PM · Jun 11, 2021

https://x.com/RondellSheridan/status/1403511893742919681

healthcomedyvaccinevaccine injurymedicinecomediansheridanpancreatitisvaccine injury storiesrondell sheridanrondell
