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Kim Osbøl: 'Droid DNA' Transhumanism Hyper Intelligence Satans Mark of the Beast [18.08.2021]
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64 views • January 21, 2022
Note: The Satanist are committed to show us what their 'plan' is... #DoUSeeWhatEyec ?
The mission; To share videos to make you think and see things a different way.. Things that the elite won't teach, tell or show you.. Because Knowledge is Power.
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has [a]the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.'
- Rev 13:16-18
--
'And just as you saw the iron mixed with baked clay, so the people will be a mixture and will not remain united, any more than iron mixes with clay' - Daniel 2:43
--
Verizon: Wireless, Internet, TV and Phone Services ...
https://www.verizon.com/
--
HTC Inc. | Fastest Internet Provider in the Myrtle Beach ...
https://www.htcinc.net/
https://www.htc.com/us/
Droid DNA by HTC - Transform the way you see
https://www.htc.com/us/smartphones/droid-dna-by-htc/
--
Sources:
1 DROID DNA by HTC - The Ultimate Smartphone [13.11.2012]
143,870 views Nov 13, 2012
https://youtu.be/LGkloxu2hjc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiUC-8OJ7OqxyEEPNkBJEfA
The DROID DNA by HTC embodies a smartphone that pushes the envelope in all areas with the first true 1080p HD display, latest quad-core processor, and Verizon's 4G LTE network, all wrapped in a beautifully crafted design.
2 DROID DNA by HTC: Upgrade Your Human Specifications [17.11.2012]
25,249 views Nov 17, 2012
HTC - 365K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2G-V897OS3M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiUC-8OJ7OqxyEEPNkBJEfA
Your virtual tour of the DROID DNA by HTC launch event is here. Check out the newest features from a Verizon smartphone with unrivaled speed, intelligence, and design. "It's simply the most advanced phone on the market." Upgrade your human specifications. http://s.htc.com/UKWFPr
3 Verizon Commercial - Droid DNA Hyper Intelligence [04.01.2013]
11,500 views Jan 4, 2013
Bloodlines - 397 subscribers
https://youtu.be/GJFSskTiyVY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKDUmDbZRnivAtHTnrMaEhg
4 Verizon Commercial - Droid DNA Extra Sensory [05.01.2013]
27,524 views Jan 5, 2013
Bloodlines - 397 subscribers
https://youtu.be/NXyNeOZrtRk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKDUmDbZRnivAtHTnrMaEhg
5 'Persona Synthetics' TV Commercial The New Generation
3,225 views Aug 7, 2015
DoUSEEwhatEYEC - 58K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NNb6X1VWhfY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClr-dzHl3xQ3XZOpRalw7XA
Preprogramming the masses for the Next Generation for Transhumanism.
All videos, documentaries, music and more at: www.nicholson1968.com/
Persona Synthetics: Experience the NEW GENERATION of Synthetic human
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Persona+Synthetics+web&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
http://www.personasynthetics.es/
https://www.facebook.com/amctvspain
https://twitter.com/amctv_es
http://instagram.com/amctv.es
--
Inspiration & motovation:
Dayz of Noah, Nicholson1968, RichieFromBoston: ITS HAPPENING [15.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HkSFq50sDkT/
Nicholson1968 on YouTube:
You may see somethings you have never seen anywhere else on the internet here. Somethings may blow your mind and shock your world you live in, but thats what needs to happen to those asleep! HE WHO CONTROLS THE DNA,CONTROLS EVERYTHING! THE SECRET OF 666! This site is not about Anti-Jew, Anti-American, Anti-Christmas, Anti-Easter.. its about Anti-Christ who is the real enemy!
I try to upload informative videos that Expose the Nephilim,Fallen Angels,Illuminati,Skull and Bones,Freemasons,New World Order,Secret Societies, Gibborim, Transhumanism, Singularity etc..
My Logo represents the coming Mark of the Beast.. Man trying to live forever his way.. Half Tech/Half Human!
'Last kingdom is a mix of Iron and Clay' - Daniel 2:43
Joined YT Nov 28, 2007 - 10,274,016 views
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/
https://www.nicholson1968.com/ - Website Hits: 4.911.339
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100014485688434
https://play.spotify.com/artist/091rmABpairwK9Q0EZSHsa
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/douseewhateyec/1130729292
https://us.napster.com/artist/douseewhateyec/albums
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AnZYCMf9qL0n/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1036954
[email protected]
Kim Osbøl - 4708 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/faXqhbfC1gvA/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
The mission; To share videos to make you think and see things a different way.. Things that the elite won't teach, tell or show you.. Because Knowledge is Power.
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has [a]the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.'
- Rev 13:16-18
--
'And just as you saw the iron mixed with baked clay, so the people will be a mixture and will not remain united, any more than iron mixes with clay' - Daniel 2:43
--
Verizon: Wireless, Internet, TV and Phone Services ...
https://www.verizon.com/
--
HTC Inc. | Fastest Internet Provider in the Myrtle Beach ...
https://www.htcinc.net/
https://www.htc.com/us/
Droid DNA by HTC - Transform the way you see
https://www.htc.com/us/smartphones/droid-dna-by-htc/
--
Sources:
1 DROID DNA by HTC - The Ultimate Smartphone [13.11.2012]
143,870 views Nov 13, 2012
https://youtu.be/LGkloxu2hjc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiUC-8OJ7OqxyEEPNkBJEfA
The DROID DNA by HTC embodies a smartphone that pushes the envelope in all areas with the first true 1080p HD display, latest quad-core processor, and Verizon's 4G LTE network, all wrapped in a beautifully crafted design.
2 DROID DNA by HTC: Upgrade Your Human Specifications [17.11.2012]
25,249 views Nov 17, 2012
HTC - 365K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2G-V897OS3M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiUC-8OJ7OqxyEEPNkBJEfA
Your virtual tour of the DROID DNA by HTC launch event is here. Check out the newest features from a Verizon smartphone with unrivaled speed, intelligence, and design. "It's simply the most advanced phone on the market." Upgrade your human specifications. http://s.htc.com/UKWFPr
3 Verizon Commercial - Droid DNA Hyper Intelligence [04.01.2013]
11,500 views Jan 4, 2013
Bloodlines - 397 subscribers
https://youtu.be/GJFSskTiyVY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKDUmDbZRnivAtHTnrMaEhg
4 Verizon Commercial - Droid DNA Extra Sensory [05.01.2013]
27,524 views Jan 5, 2013
Bloodlines - 397 subscribers
https://youtu.be/NXyNeOZrtRk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKDUmDbZRnivAtHTnrMaEhg
5 'Persona Synthetics' TV Commercial The New Generation
3,225 views Aug 7, 2015
DoUSEEwhatEYEC - 58K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NNb6X1VWhfY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClr-dzHl3xQ3XZOpRalw7XA
Preprogramming the masses for the Next Generation for Transhumanism.
All videos, documentaries, music and more at: www.nicholson1968.com/
Persona Synthetics: Experience the NEW GENERATION of Synthetic human
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Persona+Synthetics+web&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
http://www.personasynthetics.es/
https://www.facebook.com/amctvspain
https://twitter.com/amctv_es
http://instagram.com/amctv.es
--
Inspiration & motovation:
Dayz of Noah, Nicholson1968, RichieFromBoston: ITS HAPPENING [15.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HkSFq50sDkT/
Nicholson1968 on YouTube:
You may see somethings you have never seen anywhere else on the internet here. Somethings may blow your mind and shock your world you live in, but thats what needs to happen to those asleep! HE WHO CONTROLS THE DNA,CONTROLS EVERYTHING! THE SECRET OF 666! This site is not about Anti-Jew, Anti-American, Anti-Christmas, Anti-Easter.. its about Anti-Christ who is the real enemy!
I try to upload informative videos that Expose the Nephilim,Fallen Angels,Illuminati,Skull and Bones,Freemasons,New World Order,Secret Societies, Gibborim, Transhumanism, Singularity etc..
My Logo represents the coming Mark of the Beast.. Man trying to live forever his way.. Half Tech/Half Human!
'Last kingdom is a mix of Iron and Clay' - Daniel 2:43
Joined YT Nov 28, 2007 - 10,274,016 views
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/
https://www.nicholson1968.com/ - Website Hits: 4.911.339
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100014485688434
https://play.spotify.com/artist/091rmABpairwK9Q0EZSHsa
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/douseewhateyec/1130729292
https://us.napster.com/artist/douseewhateyec/albums
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AnZYCMf9qL0n/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1036954
[email protected]
Kim Osbøl - 4708 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/faXqhbfC1gvA/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Keywords
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