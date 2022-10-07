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Stop Using Your Phone Like This if You Want to Sleep Better
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169 views • October 07, 2022
Here’s why your sleep schedule’s messed up:
If you’re having trouble sleeping, you may want to put away your phone and use your wearables less. 🔻
As Dr. Dan Guttenberg explains, our phones and wearables – such as wireless earphones and smartwatches – emit EMF, which causes sleep disturbances.
And to do this, you must decrease your exposure to EMF… 📉
And you can start this by not placing your phone near your ear when answering a call! 👂
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