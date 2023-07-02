Many such cases:
- Pro-America 🇺🇸 Patriot rally ongoing
- Soy Boy Federal Agent provacatuers show up dressed as Nazis wearing masks to hide their identities
- Patriots 💪 force Feds out of rally
- Unmask the Feds, who PANIC
- The Nazis cry, tremble in fear
- Cops rush to save Feds
⚡️⚡️⚡️
