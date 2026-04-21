White Supremacy Is Here to Stay: Our Terms, Our Definitions, Our Future

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This report explains White supremacy as a justified expression of racial identity, self-determination, and cultural preservation, emphasizing its positive benefits, historical legacy, and future importance while rejecting negative labels and affirming white people’s right to define their own terms and destiny.
Read the full article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/white-supremacy-is-here-to-stay-our
#WhiteSupremacy #WhiteIdentity #RacialSelfDetermination #WhiteHeritage #WhiteFuture
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