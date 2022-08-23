Rapture vs. Second Coming: Does Jesus Christ Return Once or Twice?

Will there be one "Second Coming" of Jesus or two? The question sounds silly. If Jesus returns twice, the second "Second Coming" would have to be called the Third Coming of Jesus Christ. The obvious answer is: There is only one Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Why must such a ridiculous question be asked in the first place? Despite the question's absurdity, tens of millions of sincere Christians, who genuinely love the Lord, are confused about the answer.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/23/22



