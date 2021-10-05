TruNews - 5/10/21*

May 10, 2021CHINA PLA PLOTTED IN 2015 TO WEAPONIZE CORONAVIRUS TO CRASH U.S. MEDICAL SYSTEMCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall investigates how China had plans to weaponize SARS/COVID years ago, in an effort to overwhelm the health system in the US and abroad. The team also looks at the impact of the hack of the Colonial Pipeline, and the impact of on the fuel supply across seventeen states.Flames have erupted on the Temple Mount, and the custodial keys to the AL-Aqsa Mosque are now in the hands of the IDF in the midst of unrest in Jerusalem.Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/10/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥