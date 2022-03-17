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Obama Funded The Most Dangerous Bio Lab In Ukraine!
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1052 views • March 17, 2022
Natalie Winters exposes Obama's role in creating the most dangerous Bio Lab in Ukraine.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. David Brody - The Water Cooler - Talks with Natalie Winters
https://americasvoice.news/video/rp2zDmWCdvPwpYl/
2. Patrick M. Wood on propaganda can't stop or it will fall apart.
https://rumble.com/vw2w32-grand-jury-day-6-full-session-february-26th-2022-eugenics-closing-arguments.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. David Brody - The Water Cooler - Talks with Natalie Winters
https://americasvoice.news/video/rp2zDmWCdvPwpYl/
2. Patrick M. Wood on propaganda can't stop or it will fall apart.
https://rumble.com/vw2w32-grand-jury-day-6-full-session-february-26th-2022-eugenics-closing-arguments.html
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