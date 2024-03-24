Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#4 - Muhammadsobir Fayzov Turned Away from the Cameras during Court Decision - The Basmanny Court Sent the 4 Killer's to a pre-Trial Detention Center during the Investigation
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
129 views
Published 14 hours ago

 Muhammadsobir Fayzov turned away from the cameras during the announcement of the court decision

The court arrested all the Attackers who shot people in cold blood at Crocus.

The Basmanny court sent the four killers to a pre-trial detention center during the investigation.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket