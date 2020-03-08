© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE RIGHT TO LIFE: Evil women & corrupt politicians seek to deny the existence of the most innocent
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • March 08, 2020
Radical Leftist refuse to allow the unborn the right to life that is protected under the United States Constitution. Instead, they celebrate murder and pretend that their careers and emotions are more valuable than those who cannot protect themselves. Beta males are weak and too afraid to stand up for What's Right. But, the righteous majority will never stand for the evil that the nation faces, and will speak out against abortion.
KWR / Cash Daily
MINDS: @cashdaily
TWITTER: @KWRnews
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
KWR / Cash Daily
MINDS: @cashdaily
TWITTER: @KWRnews
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.