You Won’t Believe How Many Screws Go Into Your Bones
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 17 hours ago

Can you believe doctors can use screws to fix your bones?! 
In this video, Ardavan Aslie, a Board-Certified Orthopedic Specialist in Sacramento, California, and the author of the book “Corporate Spine: How Spine Surgery Went Off Track and How We Put It Right” explains how screws help in holding together misaligned bones... 🦴

According to Ardavan, when a screw goes into one bone above, and it's on both sides, which allows the screw to hold the bones together in order for them to re-align or fuse. 👈

Check out the website in my profile to learn more about this topic!

