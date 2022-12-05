You Won’t Believe How Many Screws Go Into Your Bones

Can you believe doctors can use screws to fix your bones?!
In this video, Ardavan Aslie, a Board-Certified Orthopedic Specialist in Sacramento, California, and the author of the book “Corporate Spine: How Spine Surgery Went Off Track and How We Put It Right” explains how screws help in holding together misaligned bones... 🦴
According to Ardavan, when a screw goes into one bone above, and it's on both sides, which allows the screw to hold the bones together in order for them to re-align or fuse. 👈
