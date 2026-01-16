The Psychological War Online - How They Target You | Eric Meder

Sign up to see the Webinar with Eric Meder at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Eric Meder rejoins the program to expose how social media and AI are quietly reshaping — and in many cases damaging — the human mind. From the psychological decay caused by algorithmic manipulation to the engineered behavioral patterns targeting children, Eric breaks down the invisible forces driving online dysfunction.

Drawing from his own extraordinary experience of being manipulated by social media systems, He explains how our attention, emotions, identity, and even worldview can be distorted by digital environments we falsely assume we control.

More importantly, Eric offers a roadmap for protecting ourselves and our families. He outlines the strategies for using AI as a productive tool rather than a trap, how to build mental resilience against algorithmic influence, and what parents need to understand about the psychological vulnerabilities of children online.

This conversation goes far beyond the surface-level warnings about screen time. It is a deep dive into the machinery shaping modern consciousness — and what we can do to reclaim our agency.

You can follow Eric Meder on X @EricMeder

