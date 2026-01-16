BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Psychological War Online - How They Target You | Eric Meder
Sarah Westall
Sarah Westall
173 views • 22 hours ago

Sign up to see the Webinar with Eric Meder at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go tohttps://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Eric Meder rejoins the program to expose how social media and AI are quietly reshaping — and in many cases damaging — the human mind. From the psychological decay caused by algorithmic manipulation to the engineered behavioral patterns targeting children, Eric breaks down the invisible forces driving online dysfunction.

Drawing from his own extraordinary experience of being manipulated by social media systems, He explains how our attention, emotions, identity, and even worldview can be distorted by digital environments we falsely assume we control.

More importantly, Eric offers a roadmap for protecting ourselves and our families. He outlines the strategies for using AI as a productive tool rather than a trap, how to build mental resilience against algorithmic influence, and what parents need to understand about the psychological vulnerabilities of children online.

This conversation goes far beyond the surface-level warnings about screen time. It is a deep dive into the machinery shaping modern consciousness — and what we can do to reclaim our agency.

You can follow Eric Meder on X @EricMeder

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

