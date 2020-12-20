Will calling Mike, ...come in Mike Adams.

I had to flip this video for some reason, even though it looks fine on uTube. Anyway, ...Mike, Adams, .... what do YOU want for Christmas? And everyonelse for that matter? I hope it's peace, peace in America by ... well watch the vid and mirror it in your own way, and get it to Mike!





All I want for Christmas 2020



....is Americans peaceably demand another election in 2021



....all Americans comprehend voting machines have been stealing elections since they were introduced [Stephen Spoonamore Velvet Revolution]



...Americans demand paper ballots, boxes , pens & most importantly a ______ to write in anyone capable of thought.

...the coolest of all Americans begin meeting around their townhalls peaceably on the weekends, until we get a real election.



....YOU grasp this is OUR chance, OUR 1776, to come together, peaceably come together, and found the 2nd American Republic. [where & when do you think America has gone astray?]



...and most importantly, I WANT YOU to make this America's Christmas list for 2020. Please, pleASE, pretty pleease shot a video of yourself reading any of this you agree with or forward this and make it the Christmas list [aka shot] that went around the world.



Merry Christmas Everyone! Hope those who are not Americans can see the logic and make it theirs too!