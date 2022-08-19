China Experiences Record Drought Leads to Water Crisis

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ajud69d
08/17/2022 China is grappling with extreme weather. Southern China is facing a heatwave. The heat is causing the country to reel under the effects of a drought. Local Chinese media reported that over 11,000 people are having trouble accessing drinking water and that over 141,000 hectares of crops were damaged due to the water shortage