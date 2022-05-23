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Honduras Mission Trip 05/22/2022
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60 views • May 23, 2022
The Fearless Seven had the opportunity to go and minister in Honduras. We welcome you to join us as they share their experience.
Sunday Main Service & Sunday School Topic: Honduras Mission Trip
Speaker: Mission Team
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to: http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Sunday Main Service & Sunday School Topic: Honduras Mission Trip
Speaker: Mission Team
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to: http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
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