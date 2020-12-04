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CNN Tapes: Zucker Wanted to Disregard Pedo Allegations against Hunter Biden
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140 views • December 04, 2020
James O'Keefe of Project Veritas has released another interesting CNN '9am call' tape.
CNN president Jeff Zucker said: "With regards to the filth they're spreading, the child pornography and all of that. I do not believe that we should be covering those allegations, even if they're out there on Newsmax.”
CNN president Jeff Zucker said: "With regards to the filth they're spreading, the child pornography and all of that. I do not believe that we should be covering those allegations, even if they're out there on Newsmax.”
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