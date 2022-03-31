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"A CHANGING WORLD ORDER"- Prophetic Insights of GLOBAL CONFLICT & CHANGE
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976 views • March 31, 2022
#AMERICA #CONFLICT #PROPHECY
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: "Changing times for all" - prophecy about wars, conflicts, political rhetoric and arguments as international players choose their own sides and ignore American policy. Russia will keep rising, making friends in the background and taking advantage of the USA's fading supremacy. God says to America: "From this time forward, you shall have wars." Hearing the truth leads to repentance, but denying responsibility drives away God's mercy.
THIS MESSAGE WILL SOON BE POSTED ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG. THANK YOU.
PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
ASCENDANCY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
THE COCKFIGHT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/30/the-cockfight-june-30-2019/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: "Changing times for all" - prophecy about wars, conflicts, political rhetoric and arguments as international players choose their own sides and ignore American policy. Russia will keep rising, making friends in the background and taking advantage of the USA's fading supremacy. God says to America: "From this time forward, you shall have wars." Hearing the truth leads to repentance, but denying responsibility drives away God's mercy.
THIS MESSAGE WILL SOON BE POSTED ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG. THANK YOU.
PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
ASCENDANCY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
THE COCKFIGHT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/30/the-cockfight-june-30-2019/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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