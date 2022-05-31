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Captain Dan Hanley: The Hijackers & Planes on 9/11 - What Really Happened? [Part 2]
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24 views • May 31, 2022
Do you really know what happened with the airplanes and the hijackers on 9/11?
My guest is Captain Dan Hanley, a retired civilian, military, and commercial airline pilot of 35 years who was illegally terminated in violation of RICO laws from United Airlines in 2003 for speaking out about his research on the 9/11 flights & hijackers.
Dan is an American citizen who has resided in Islamabad, Pakistan for over 10 years. He currently serves as director and international public spokesperson for the global grassroots effort 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers. The website is 911pilots.org and the YouTube channel there is “911pilots”.
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My guest is Captain Dan Hanley, a retired civilian, military, and commercial airline pilot of 35 years who was illegally terminated in violation of RICO laws from United Airlines in 2003 for speaking out about his research on the 9/11 flights & hijackers.
Dan is an American citizen who has resided in Islamabad, Pakistan for over 10 years. He currently serves as director and international public spokesperson for the global grassroots effort 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers. The website is 911pilots.org and the YouTube channel there is “911pilots”.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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