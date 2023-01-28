Be Prepare, Situational Awareness

Elsa sits down with Ret. USAF Col., Brian "Patton" Searcy to talk Situational Awareness: what it is, why it's so crucial now more than ever, and the many scenarios when having this skill can quite literally save your life. Buy Brian's life changing book: Prepare For the Real World: The World Is Not A Safe Place Buy the book: https://amzn.to/3WCfudP Unapologetic Patriot & Police Wife, Elsa Kurt weekly show. #ifounditonamazon https://a.co/ekT4dNO TRY AUDIBLE PLUS: https://amzn.to/3vb6Rw3 Elsa's Books: https://www.amazon.com/~/e/B01E1VFRFQ Elsa Kurt is an American actress, comedian, podcast producer & host, social media entertainer, and author of over twenty-five books. Elsa's career began first with writing, then moved into the unconventional but highly popularized world of Tik Tok, where she amassed an organic following of 200K followers and over 7 billion views of her satirical and parody skits, namely her viral portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris, which attracted the attention of notable media personalities such as Michael Knowles, Mike Huckabee, Brit Hume, and countless media outlets. She's been featured in articles by Steven Crowder's Louder with Crowder, Hollywood in Toto with Christian Toto, and JD Rucker Report. In late 2022, Elsa decided to explore more acting opportunities outside of social media. As of August 2022, Elsa will have appearances in a sketch comedy show & an independent short film series in the fall. Elsa is best known for her comedic style and delivery, & openly conservative values.

