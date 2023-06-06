Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Taktikor Tips - Tap, Rack and Roll
10 views
channel image
TAKTIKOR
Published 16 hours ago |

Taktikor Tips - Tap, Rack and Roll by Shane Sisler

What do you do when your gun jams? Follow Shane's teaching here and you will know what to do going forward. Please enjoy our Taktikor Tips and have a great day.


Keywords
rolltapgun trainingtaktikortaktikor defense grouptaktikor defensetaktikor tipsracktap rack and rollshane sislergun jamb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket