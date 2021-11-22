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Low-Dose Naltrexone Therapy (Linda Elsegood and Dr. Sarah Zielsdorf)
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159 views • November 22, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/21/low-dose-naltrexone-benefits.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211121_HL2&mid=DM1047971&rid=1328650185
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/jR0YIQ1XctV0.mp4
https://ldnresearchtrust.org/
https://ldnresearchtrust.org/2020_LDN_Guides
https://www.amazon.com/LDN-Book-Two-Revolutionize-Dermatologic/dp/1603589902/ref=pd_lpo_14_t_0/146-4339867-5448160?_encoding=UTF8&;pd_rd_i=1603589902&pd_rd_r=99c4fc09-ccbf-48f7-bb73-5382bbca723b&pd_rd_w=8UiV6&pd_rd_wg=zkzCL&pf_rd_p=7b36d496-f366-46
Low-dose naltrexone, an opiate antagonist, can benefit most autoimmune and chronic pain conditions
LDN is also being used as an adjunct for cancer. Research by professor Angus George Dalgleish and Dr. Wei Lou showed LDN could bring cancer cells into remission using pulsed dosing
When microdosed, LDN can help potentiate long-term users of opioids, allowing them to reduce their dependence and lower their required opioid dose
Naltrexone only briefly blocks the opioid receptor. Its chief clinical benefit is in the rebound effect, which includes an upregulation of your immune system and subsequent reduction in inflammation
Other conditions being treated with LDN include Lyme disease and its co-infections, fibromyalgia, SIBO, restless leg syndrome, depression, dermatological issues and even infertility
This article was previously published December 13, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, we review some of the remarkable benefits of low-dose naltrexone (LDN), including the surprising benefits of microdosed LDN. The two experts featured in this interview are Linda Elsegood, a Briton who founded the LDN Research Trust1 in 2004, and Dr. Sarah Zielsdorf, who has a medical practice in the Chicago area in the U.S.
Elsegood, who was diagnosed with MS in 2000, has been involved in LDN research and public education for 16 years. LDN is a powerful, safe and effective treatment for many autoimmune diseases, yet few, including most health care professionals, know anything about it. Remarkably, LDN may even be helpful in the fight against COVID-19, as it acts to normalize your immune system.2
Elsegood recently published a book on LDN called "The LDN Book, Volume Two: The Latest Research on How Low Dose Naltrexone Could Revolutionize Treatment for PTSD, Pain, IBD, Lyme Disease, Dermatologic Conditions and More." Each chapter is written by a medical professional with clinical knowledge of the drug's use. Zielsdorf is one of the contributing authors. Elsegood also hosts a radio show called The LDN Radio Show.3
In the interview, she tells the story of how she discovered LDN and the dramatic benefits she has experienced from it. In summary, beneficial effects became apparent after about three weeks on the drug and, after 18 months, her condition had significantly improved.
Zielsdorf — who has an undergraduate degree in microbiology and a master's degree in public health microbiology and emerging infectious disease — also has a personal health story that brought her to LDN. She was diagnosed with hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) in 2003. Ten years later, she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid.
"I learned about functional nutrition and triggers for autoimmunity, and started to do all of the things I needed to do to optimize my biomarkers, remove systemic inflammation, and was able to return to my [medical] training. I had been told that I could never have children and surprisingly became pregnant and had a daughter in my second year of training.
After having her, I [had a flareup]. It was then, in 2014, that a doctor put me on LDN. It changed my life … Once I graduated from residency, I started treating patients with a variety of issues with LDN. I've treated thousands of patients with LDN."
Also...
Naltrexone — A Rare Gem of a Drug
Naloxone Versus Naltrexone
Foundational Treatment Strategies for Autoimmune Diseases
Why You Should Avoid Monogastric Animal Meats
What Can LDN Treat?
General Dosing Guidelines
More Information
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/jR0YIQ1XctV0.mp4
https://ldnresearchtrust.org/
https://ldnresearchtrust.org/2020_LDN_Guides
https://www.amazon.com/LDN-Book-Two-Revolutionize-Dermatologic/dp/1603589902/ref=pd_lpo_14_t_0/146-4339867-5448160?_encoding=UTF8&;pd_rd_i=1603589902&pd_rd_r=99c4fc09-ccbf-48f7-bb73-5382bbca723b&pd_rd_w=8UiV6&pd_rd_wg=zkzCL&pf_rd_p=7b36d496-f366-46
Low-dose naltrexone, an opiate antagonist, can benefit most autoimmune and chronic pain conditions
LDN is also being used as an adjunct for cancer. Research by professor Angus George Dalgleish and Dr. Wei Lou showed LDN could bring cancer cells into remission using pulsed dosing
When microdosed, LDN can help potentiate long-term users of opioids, allowing them to reduce their dependence and lower their required opioid dose
Naltrexone only briefly blocks the opioid receptor. Its chief clinical benefit is in the rebound effect, which includes an upregulation of your immune system and subsequent reduction in inflammation
Other conditions being treated with LDN include Lyme disease and its co-infections, fibromyalgia, SIBO, restless leg syndrome, depression, dermatological issues and even infertility
This article was previously published December 13, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, we review some of the remarkable benefits of low-dose naltrexone (LDN), including the surprising benefits of microdosed LDN. The two experts featured in this interview are Linda Elsegood, a Briton who founded the LDN Research Trust1 in 2004, and Dr. Sarah Zielsdorf, who has a medical practice in the Chicago area in the U.S.
Elsegood, who was diagnosed with MS in 2000, has been involved in LDN research and public education for 16 years. LDN is a powerful, safe and effective treatment for many autoimmune diseases, yet few, including most health care professionals, know anything about it. Remarkably, LDN may even be helpful in the fight against COVID-19, as it acts to normalize your immune system.2
Elsegood recently published a book on LDN called "The LDN Book, Volume Two: The Latest Research on How Low Dose Naltrexone Could Revolutionize Treatment for PTSD, Pain, IBD, Lyme Disease, Dermatologic Conditions and More." Each chapter is written by a medical professional with clinical knowledge of the drug's use. Zielsdorf is one of the contributing authors. Elsegood also hosts a radio show called The LDN Radio Show.3
In the interview, she tells the story of how she discovered LDN and the dramatic benefits she has experienced from it. In summary, beneficial effects became apparent after about three weeks on the drug and, after 18 months, her condition had significantly improved.
Zielsdorf — who has an undergraduate degree in microbiology and a master's degree in public health microbiology and emerging infectious disease — also has a personal health story that brought her to LDN. She was diagnosed with hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) in 2003. Ten years later, she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid.
"I learned about functional nutrition and triggers for autoimmunity, and started to do all of the things I needed to do to optimize my biomarkers, remove systemic inflammation, and was able to return to my [medical] training. I had been told that I could never have children and surprisingly became pregnant and had a daughter in my second year of training.
After having her, I [had a flareup]. It was then, in 2014, that a doctor put me on LDN. It changed my life … Once I graduated from residency, I started treating patients with a variety of issues with LDN. I've treated thousands of patients with LDN."
Also...
Naltrexone — A Rare Gem of a Drug
Naloxone Versus Naltrexone
Foundational Treatment Strategies for Autoimmune Diseases
Why You Should Avoid Monogastric Animal Meats
What Can LDN Treat?
General Dosing Guidelines
More Information
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