https://gettr.com/post/p294u91040a

02/16/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 89: Our continuous protests have gained support from a former mayor of a small town in Upstate New York. He is a young, rising political star who cares much about American society and hopes to have more discussions with us. He read lots of news about the NFSC and knew about our Whistleblowers’ Movement. Our protests have gained so much support from all walks of life in America.





02/16/2023 对邪恶说不 第89天：我们长期的抗议得到了纽约上州某小镇前市长的支持。他是一位非常年轻的政治新星，并且非常关注美国社会。他之前读过很多关于新中国联邦的报道，知道我们被称为“爆料革命”，并且希望和我们有更多交流。我们的抗议行动得到了美国各界人士越来越多的支持。



