BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bitcoin vs. Political Power: The Cryptocurrency Revolution - Stefan Molyneux at TNW Conference
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • November 09, 2020
Historically, politicians have always fought for the power to create money out of thin air, so they can increase their spending without having to directly increase taxes. The staggering growth of political power throughout the twentieth century -- the century of war -- was largely made possible by replacing money limited by gold with paper currencies, which can be printed at will by government-controlled banks.

Cryptocurrencies are the first self-limiting monetary systems in the history of mankind, and could be our greatest chance to check the growth of political power since the Magna Carta. Join Stefan Molyneux, the host of Freedomain Radio - the most popular philosophy show in the world - as he reveals the hidden political and military power of government currencies, and shows how cryptocurrencies could be greatest revolution in human history, and the foundation of a truly free and prosperous planet.

The Next Web Europe Conference - April 25th, 2014

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Keywords
podcaststefan molyneuxfreedomain radiofreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Treasury Secretary Says U.S. Knows Location of $1B in Iranian Crypto, Threatens Freeze

Treasury Secretary Says U.S. Knows Location of $1B in Iranian Crypto, Threatens Freeze

Sterling Ashworth
Getty Images Seeks Bankruptcy Protection as AI Competition and Debt Mount

Getty Images Seeks Bankruptcy Protection as AI Competition and Debt Mount

Chase Codewell
Tracking data shows Russian diesel en route to New York after Putin-Trump Call, raising questions about sanctions and supply

Tracking data shows Russian diesel en route to New York after Putin-Trump Call, raising questions about sanctions and supply

Lance D Johnson
Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Chase Codewell
Anthropic&#8217;s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry&#8217;s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Anthropic’s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry’s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Ramon Tomey
Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy