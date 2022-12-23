The GVPProject - The Christmas 2022 EP

THE <GOOD-VIBES> PLAYLIST <PROJECT>
Back again in time to spread some much-needed holiday cheer!
The Christmas '22 EPISODE
We made it to the end of another year,
maybe not all of it was so great,
but we made it- a little bit wiser,
and a little bit more grateful than we were before.
I hope you can cherish what you have this holiday season!
There are blessings are all around, if we only look close enough.
God Bless!
Merry Christmas!!
Please support these amazing artists!
1) Wendy & Lisa - The Closing of The Year
2) Spirited OST - Do A Little Good
3) Natasha Bedingfield - Shake Up Christmas
4) Reuben and the Dark x AG - What A Wonderful World
5) Pentatonix - 12 Days Of Christmas
6) Ronettes - Sleigh Bells (PhatCap! Trap Remix)
7) Husavik x Never Enough - Loren Allred, Will Ferrell & My Marianne
8) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - Next Year (feat. Windser)
9) The Christmas Massacre of Charlie Brown - DJ John
10) Sharpe Family Singers - Fa La La HO HO HO (feat. Logan Sharpe)
I have changed the original master material of these songs, which make this podcast a fully new work of art.
Therefore, the license of this video fall under 'creative commons'.
