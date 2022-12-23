The GVPProject - The Christmas 2022 EP

THE <GOOD-VIBES> PLAYLIST <PROJECT>

Back again in time to spread some much-needed holiday cheer!

The Christmas '22 EPISODE





We made it to the end of another year,

maybe not all of it was so great,

but we made it- a little bit wiser,

and a little bit more grateful than we were before.





I hope you can cherish what you have this holiday season!

There are blessings are all around, if we only look close enough.





God Bless!

Merry Christmas!!





****





Please support these amazing artists!





1) Wendy & Lisa - The Closing of The Year

2) Spirited OST - Do A Little Good

3) Natasha Bedingfield - Shake Up Christmas

4) Reuben and the Dark x AG - What A Wonderful World

5) Pentatonix - 12 Days Of Christmas

6) Ronettes - Sleigh Bells (PhatCap! Trap Remix)

7) Husavik x Never Enough - Loren Allred, Will Ferrell & My Marianne

8) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - Next Year (feat. Windser)

9) The Christmas Massacre of Charlie Brown - DJ John

10) Sharpe Family Singers - Fa La La HO HO HO (feat. Logan Sharpe)

****************************************************

I have changed the original master material of these songs, which make this podcast a fully new work of art.

Therefore, the license of this video fall under 'creative commons'.