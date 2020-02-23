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FIGHTING BACK
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28 views • February 23, 2020
A CALL-TO-ACTION CAMPAIGN The aim of this email campaign is to notify all officials with a statutory duty to act to protect civilians and to stop and investigate these crimes and to fight GEOENGINEERING terrorism. As soon as they are officially notified, they have a duty to act and therefore when they refuse to help, it creates a public liability for them. You can also include charities and other public bodies in the email campaign and encourage participants to include all people who they wish to inform about these crimes against humanity and the existence of this covert geoengineering system. The intention is also to create a “paper-trail” for future Freedom-of-Information requests into the matter. The documented receipt of many complaint letters will serve as proof that these large-scale crimes are taking place and that officials have knowingly covered them up. Willfully covering up crimes against humanity is a form of aiding and abetting the crimes against humanity themselves. This is a very serious offense indeed and will be prosecuted. Dr. Katherine Horton has set up a web site to address the directed energy weapons attacks upon her and she is well aware of the ongoing and equally deadly global chemtrail program. The details of her Tsunami Email Campaign can be found at https://stop007.org/home/burning-down-the-house/ . You can take a page from her playbook and revise her template letter to align with your concerns about chemtrails and geoengineering. Her template letter is at https://stop007.org/tsunami-email-list/#template-clear-text. Send a CC email copy to Dr. Horton at [email protected] indicating your parallel struggle with global geoengineering crimes against humanity. I'll be busy compiling my own email list of officials. Please let GEOENGINEERING: THE PERPETRATORS group know about YOUR actions, regardless of their outcome. SEVERAL UPDATES TO THIS POST:
FIGHTING BACK: JUNE 23, 2017 UPDATE https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1850715521922125/
FIGHTING BACK: JUNE 28, 2017 UPDATE https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1854276824899328/
FIGHTING BACK: AUGUST 22, 2017 UPDATE: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1885225908471086/
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