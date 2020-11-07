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Jim and Diane Present Update, Election 2020, COVID, Nov 7, 2020
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75 views • November 07, 2020
Jim and Diane present updates concerning the election that was and is stolen, that our President is taking an offensive position against the rabid mental, liberal left - their cheating, lying, stealing ways. He KNEW this would happen. Has the watermark been successful??? Not to mention the ongoing power grab of the rabid mental liberal mindset - the purpose of Covid - after total control, DESTROY THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN.
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