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Illuminati NWO is creating anti-Hulk creature to destroy Hulk super soldiers that joined Resistance
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141 views • April 24, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021).
New enemy weapons alert to all human homo-sapiens specie allies and global Republic Rebel Alliance forces: New anti-super-soldier creatures are being manufactured.
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Atlantis corporations are manufacturing anti-Hulk creatures to destroy our Kruger company and M.U.R.G. (Monarch Umbrella Refugee Group) “Justice League” Hulk super soldiers. The Hulk super soldiers were created to battle the armies of zombies that will be created by the COVID-19 “T-Veronica virus” 5G hive-mind Borg gene-altering soul-losing vaccines, in order to protect the globalist elites, but the Hulk super soldiers revolted when they killed our ally martyr Max Spiers. The hulks are able to explode the zombies using their electromagnetic psychic powers, just like in their Illuminati propaganda movie, “Dragon Ball Z.” The key for their survival will be for their Kruger company spies and M.U.R.G. “Justice League” spies to find out the weakness of these Anti-Hulk creatures, when they come after them when “Order 666” is issued. Keep our allies in prayer, and destroy their anti-Hulk super-Hulk program entities being created. The Satanists are praying against our allies. For the useless meaning worthless religious Christian convert hordes, who are rebelling against Bible verses and women’s head coverings and have their heads controlled by the fallen angels, and who think this is all a bag of nonsense, we do not need your prayers, because they would be useless anyway. We only need real Christians praying, or it will work contrary to our purpose. The religious Christians often work against us, like these hate-obsessed demon-possessed “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” propagandists, who send curses against the “Pre-Tribulation Rapture biblical truth” God’s real Christians. Hold back the spirit of the AntiChrist, and their nuclear wars and pandemics and global economic crash famines and Nibiru space station death star meteors and zombie apocalypse and hybrid armies. The spiritual army of God will hold these things back until we are relieved of our orders and raptured into heaven. Then all hell will break loose on the millions and millions of religious Christian convert hordes left behind on the earth. The pastors will lead many to destruction. Since the pastors are absolutely silent and useless, except for keeping the religious Christians ignorant and sleeping and docile for Satan Lucifer and shearing the flock for church donations, because they do not want to be considered lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs by their church donators and book customers, and they do not want to get assassinated, it is up to us real Christians to inform and warn and expose and teach God’s people and mobilize them in battle and hold back the evil. Carry out our orders! Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
New enemy weapons alert to all human homo-sapiens specie allies and global Republic Rebel Alliance forces: New anti-super-soldier creatures are being manufactured.
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Atlantis corporations are manufacturing anti-Hulk creatures to destroy our Kruger company and M.U.R.G. (Monarch Umbrella Refugee Group) “Justice League” Hulk super soldiers. The Hulk super soldiers were created to battle the armies of zombies that will be created by the COVID-19 “T-Veronica virus” 5G hive-mind Borg gene-altering soul-losing vaccines, in order to protect the globalist elites, but the Hulk super soldiers revolted when they killed our ally martyr Max Spiers. The hulks are able to explode the zombies using their electromagnetic psychic powers, just like in their Illuminati propaganda movie, “Dragon Ball Z.” The key for their survival will be for their Kruger company spies and M.U.R.G. “Justice League” spies to find out the weakness of these Anti-Hulk creatures, when they come after them when “Order 666” is issued. Keep our allies in prayer, and destroy their anti-Hulk super-Hulk program entities being created. The Satanists are praying against our allies. For the useless meaning worthless religious Christian convert hordes, who are rebelling against Bible verses and women’s head coverings and have their heads controlled by the fallen angels, and who think this is all a bag of nonsense, we do not need your prayers, because they would be useless anyway. We only need real Christians praying, or it will work contrary to our purpose. The religious Christians often work against us, like these hate-obsessed demon-possessed “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” propagandists, who send curses against the “Pre-Tribulation Rapture biblical truth” God’s real Christians. Hold back the spirit of the AntiChrist, and their nuclear wars and pandemics and global economic crash famines and Nibiru space station death star meteors and zombie apocalypse and hybrid armies. The spiritual army of God will hold these things back until we are relieved of our orders and raptured into heaven. Then all hell will break loose on the millions and millions of religious Christian convert hordes left behind on the earth. The pastors will lead many to destruction. Since the pastors are absolutely silent and useless, except for keeping the religious Christians ignorant and sleeping and docile for Satan Lucifer and shearing the flock for church donations, because they do not want to be considered lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs by their church donators and book customers, and they do not want to get assassinated, it is up to us real Christians to inform and warn and expose and teach God’s people and mobilize them in battle and hold back the evil. Carry out our orders! Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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