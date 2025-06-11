BrightLearn - Manifesto for a New Medicine: Your Guide to Healing Partnerships and the Wise Use of Alternative Therapies by James S. Gordon

The podcast explores James S. Gordon’s "Manifesto for a New Medicine: Your Guide to Healing Partnerships and the Wise Use of Alternative Therapies," advocating for a holistic, patient-centered approach to healing that integrates alternative therapies, empowers individuals to reclaim agency over their health, and challenges the limitations of conventional biomedical models.





