BrightLearn - Manifesto for a New Medicine: Your Guide to Healing Partnerships and the Wise Use of Alternative Therapies by James S. Gordon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast explores James S. Gordon’s "Manifesto for a New Medicine: Your Guide to Healing Partnerships and the Wise Use of Alternative Therapies," advocating for a holistic, patient-centered approach to healing that integrates alternative therapies, empowers individuals to reclaim agency over their health, and challenges the limitations of conventional biomedical models.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.